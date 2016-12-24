Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles

December 24, 2016 TASS
BTR-MD Rakushka
BTR-MD Rakushka. Source: Wikipedia.org

Russian Airborne Troops will receive a battalion set of modern infantry fighting vehicles (BMDs), the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Dec. 24.

"A battalion set of modern BMD-4M will be solemnly handed in the city of Ryazan to a military unit of Russian Airborne Troops based in the Tula Region. Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, Russian Airborne Troops commander, will take part in the event," the press service said.

"After receiving 30 military vehicles, the Airborne Troops will have an assault regiment armed with BMD-4M military vehicles and Rakuska BTR-MD (armored personner carriers)," the defense ministry noted. 

Source: Tass

