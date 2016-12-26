Source: First victim of Tupolev-154 crash near Sochi identified

Rescuers carry the body of a victim of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 crash on the Black Sea coast off Sochi. Source: Nina Zotina / RIA Novosti

The first victim of last Sunday’s crash of a Tupolev-154 airliner near the Black Sea resort of Sochi has been identified, a medical source in Moscow said.

"The first plane carrying the bodies of Tupolev-154 crash victims arrived in Moscow earlier on Dec. 26. The process of identification has begun. The first victim has been identified," the source said without disclosing the victim’s name.

Teams of medics and psychologists are on duty at the morgue by the side of victims’ relatives.

Earlier, it was announced that all bodies will be delivered for identification and DNA testing at the Defense Ministry’s chief center of medical and forensic examination.

TASS has no official confirmation of this yet.

A Tupolev-154 plane from Russia’s Defense Ministry crashed in the early morning hours of Dec. 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers that lost their lives in the plane disaster.

Source: Tass