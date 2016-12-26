Two elements of crashed Tu-154’s control mechanism recovered from Black Sea

A search operation near the Black Sea coast where a Tu-154 plane of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed near Sochi. Source: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti

Divers have recovered two elements of the crashed Tu-154 plane’s control mechanism from the Black Sea bed, the Russian Defense Ministry press office said on Dec. 26.

"Divers have found the plane’s debris on the seabed in the area of the search operation at a distance of 1,700 meters from the coastline along the axis of the plane’s takeoff," the press office said.

The acoustic devices have determined the radius of the Tu-154’s debris dispersion in this area, which equals about 500 meters. The divers have already lifted two elements of the plane’s control mechanism," the press office said in a statement.

As the Defense Ministry said, the serial number plates have helped establish that they belong to the Tu-154 plane that took off from Adler on Dec. 25.

The average depth of the fragments discovery is about 30 meters. The plane’s fragments are being searched along the plane’s flight trajectory.

Source: Tass