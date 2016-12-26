Russia Beyond The Headlines

Two elements of crashed Tu-154’s control mechanism recovered from Black Sea

December 26, 2016 TASS
search operation
A search operation near the Black Sea coast where a Tu-154 plane of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed near Sochi. Source: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti

Divers have recovered two elements of the crashed Tu-154 plane’s control mechanism from the Black Sea bed, the Russian Defense Ministry press office said on Dec. 26.

"Divers have found the plane’s debris on the seabed in the area of the search operation at a distance of 1,700 meters from the coastline along the axis of the plane’s takeoff," the press office said.

Source: First victim of Tupolev-154 crash near Sochi identified
Source: First victim of Tupolev-154 crash near Sochi identified

The acoustic devices have determined the radius of the Tu-154’s debris dispersion in this area, which equals about 500 meters. The divers have already lifted two elements of the plane’s control mechanism," the press office said in a statement.

As the Defense Ministry said, the serial number plates have helped establish that they belong to the Tu-154 plane that took off from Adler on Dec. 25.

The average depth of the fragments discovery is about 30 meters. The plane’s fragments are being searched along the plane’s flight trajectory.

Source: Tass

 

Multimedia

Moscow

Moscow is ready for 2017: Holiday mood in photos and Russian songs

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
A walrus in a tank at the Primorsky Aquarium View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook