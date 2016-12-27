Russia Beyond The Headlines

Penetration of objects in engine among key possible causes of Tu-154 plane

December 27, 2016 TASS
A search operation
A search operation near the Black Sea coast where a Tu-154 plane of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed near Sochi. Source: Nina Zotina / RIA Novosti

One of the priority causes of the Tu-154 plane crash now is the penetration of foreign objects in the engine, a law enforcement source told TASS on Dec. 27.

"One of the key versions of the crash at the moment is the penetration of foreign objects in the engine," the source said, adding that other possible causes such as pilot error and technical malfunction were also being considered.

For life and against war: How Russia will remember Yelizaveta Glinka
For life and against war: How Russia will remember Yelizaveta Glinka

Russia’s Federal Security Service said on Dec. 26 that investigators were considering four main possible causes of the crash - penetration of foreign objects in the engine, substandard fuel that caused the loss of thrust, pilot error and technical malfunction of the plane.

According to the FSB’s latest conclusions, no evidence has been found linking the crash to terrorism.

A Tu-154 plane from Russia’s Defense Ministry crashed in the early morning hours of Dec. 25 shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers that lost their lives in the plane disaster.

Multimedia

Moscow

Moscow is ready for 2017: Holiday mood in photos and Russian songs

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
A walrus in a tank at the Primorsky Aquarium View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook