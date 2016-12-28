Russia signs cobalt isotope supply contract to Canada’s Nordion until 2034

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Source: Reuters

Rosenergoatom affiliated with Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom signed a long-term contract for supply of cobalt-60 isotope with Canadian medical company Nordion until 2034, press service of Rosenergoatom said on Dec. 28.

Cobalt-60 isotope is a high-technology product widely used in healthcare and industry. Irradiation units with cobalt-60 sources are used for sterilization of foods, medical tools and materials in accordance with standards of the United States and Canada.

Cobalt-60 is currently produced in Russia at the Leningradskaya Nuclear Power Plant only, which holds 30 percent of the global market owing to unique properties of its reactor unit.

Source: Tass