Russia signs cobalt isotope supply contract to Canada’s Nordion until 2034

December 28, 2016 TASS
IAEA
The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Source: Reuters

Rosenergoatom affiliated with Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom signed a long-term contract for supply of cobalt-60 isotope with Canadian medical company Nordion until 2034, press service of Rosenergoatom said on Dec. 28.

Cobalt-60 isotope is a high-technology product widely used in healthcare and industry. Irradiation units with cobalt-60 sources are used for sterilization of foods, medical tools and materials in accordance with standards of the United States and Canada.

Cobalt-60 is currently produced in Russia at the Leningradskaya Nuclear Power Plant only, which holds 30 percent of the global market owing to unique properties of its reactor unit.

