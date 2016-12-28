Russia Beyond The Headlines

Two more bodies found at Tu-154 plane crash site in Black Sea

December 28, 2016 TASS
Tu-154
A search operation near the Black Sea coast. Source: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti

Divers have found and pulled from the water two more bodies of the victims killed in the Tu-154 plane crash in the Black Sea, the search operation headquarters told TASS on Dec. 28.

"Two more bodies have been found and recovered. So far, 15 bodies have been discovered, 13 of them have been taken to Moscow," the source said.

Besides, numerous fragments of the bodies have been found at the crash site.

Source: Tass

Sochi plane crash: Tu-154 descended immediately after take-off – witness

Multimedia

Moscow

Moscow is ready for 2017: Holiday mood in photos and Russian songs

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
A walrus in a tank at the Primorsky Aquarium View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook