Russia publishes list of Syrian groups that joined truce as of Dec. 30

Armed Syrian fighters evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, Dec. 20, 2016.

The Russian Defense Ministry has made public the list of Syrian groups that have joined the ceasefire as of midnight on Dec. 30, the ministry said on Dec. 29.

"Three documents have been signed. The first document was signed by the Syrian government and the armed opposition on the cessation of hostilities on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second document is a package of measures to monitor the ceasefire, while the third one is a statement of readiness to begin peace talks on the Syrian settlement," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The list of moderate opposition groups includes Faylaq al-Sham, which comprises 19 units with a total number of over 4,000 people, Ahrar al-Sham (more than 80 units with a total number of about 16,000 people), Jaysh al-Islam (64 units with a total number of 12,000 people), Suvar agi-Sham (eight battalions with a total number of 12,000 people), Jaysh al-Mujahidin (13 units with a total number of 8,000 people), Jaysh Idlib (three units with a total number of over 6,000 people) and Jabhat al-Shamiyah (five units with a total number of about 3,000 people).

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said agreements on a ceasefire in Syria and readiness to begin peace talks had been reached.

