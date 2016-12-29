Syrian army declares full ceasefire from midnight on Dec. 30

The command of the Syrian Armed Forces has declared a nationwide ceasefire from midnight on Dec. 30 local time (22:00 GMT), the communique carried by the Syrian state news agency SANA said on Dec. 29.

The document says the ceasefire will not cover the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups (outlawed in Russia) and also the affiliated armed groups.

"The ceasefire agreement has the goal to create the appropriate conditions for the process of political settlement of the crisis," the command said.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the foreign and defense ministers that the Syrian government and the armed opposition had signed documents on establishing truce and starting preparations for peace talks.

Putin said three documents have been signed. One of them is a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the armed opposition. The second one is a package of measures to control the ceasefire in Syria. The third one is a declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks on a settlement in Syria.

Source: TASS