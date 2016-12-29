Russia Beyond The Headlines

U.S. declares 35 Russian diplomats persona non grata

December 29, 2016 TASS
Russian blacklist contains the names of politicians from Poland, Germany, the UK, the Nordic countries and the Baltic states. Source: Reuters
Washington expelled 35 Russian diplomats from Washington and San Francisco. Source: Reuters

Washington expelled 35 Russian diplomats from Washington and San Francisco, the U.S. Department of State said in an official statement on Dec. 29.

Washington also informed the Russian government that it would deny Russian personnel access to two recreational compounds in the United States owned by the Russian Government.

An anonymous U.S. official told Reuters the diplomats were given 72 hours to leave.

The Russian embassy in the U.S. was not immediately available for a comment.

Source: TASS

Read more: U.S. slaps sanctions on Russia over alleged cyberattacks

