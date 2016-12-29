U.S. declares 35 Russian diplomats persona non grata

Washington expelled 35 Russian diplomats from Washington and San Francisco, the U.S. Department of State said in an official statement on Dec. 29.

Washington also informed the Russian government that it would deny Russian personnel access to two recreational compounds in the United States owned by the Russian Government.

An anonymous U.S. official told Reuters the diplomats were given 72 hours to leave.

The Russian embassy in the U.S. was not immediately available for a comment.

