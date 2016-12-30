Putin congratulates Obama and Trump with New Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump with the coming New Year, the Kremlin press office reported on Dec. 30.

"It is a regret that the administration of U.S. President Obama is ending its work in this way but, nevertheless, I congratulate him and the members of his family with the coming New Year," the Russian leader said in a statement.

"I also congratulate President-elect Trump and the entire American people!" the statement reads.

"I wish all of you success and prosperity," the Russian leader said.

TASS