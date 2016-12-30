Russia Beyond The Headlines

Putin says Russia will not expel U.S. diplomats

December 30, 2016 TASS
putin chelyabinsk
Vladimir Putin. Source: Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision not to expel any U.S. diplomats from Russia in retaliation for Washington’s latest sanctions against Moscow.

"The Russian diplomats returning home will spend the New Year Holidays with their relatives and dear ones. At home. We will not create problems for U.S. diplomats. We will not expel anybody," the Russian presidential press-service has said.

Putin also said that Russia would not prevent the families and children (of diplomats) from using the customary rest and leisure facilities and sites during the New Year holidays.

"Moreover, I am inviting all children of U.S. diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas parties in the Kremlin," Putin said.

Source: TASS

