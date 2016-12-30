Putin says Russia will not expel U.S. diplomats

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision not to expel any U.S. diplomats from Russia in retaliation for Washington’s latest sanctions against Moscow.

"The Russian diplomats returning home will spend the New Year Holidays with their relatives and dear ones. At home. We will not create problems for U.S. diplomats. We will not expel anybody," the Russian presidential press-service has said.

Putin also said that Russia would not prevent the families and children (of diplomats) from using the customary rest and leisure facilities and sites during the New Year holidays.

"Moreover, I am inviting all children of U.S. diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas parties in the Kremlin," Putin said.

Source: TASS