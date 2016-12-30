Russia denies CNN report on closure of Anglo-American School in Moscow

Information on the closure of the Anglo-American School in Moscow spread by CNN is completely false, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Facebook page.

"U.S. officials ‘anonymously informed’ their media that Russia closed the Anglo-American School in Moscow as a retaliatory measure," she said. "That’s a lie. Apparently, the White House has completely lost its senses and began inventing sanctions against its own children."

"You should not write that ‘Moscow denied…. Or Moscow will not…". Write as it is: "The CNN TV channel and other Western media have again spread false information citing official American sources," Zakharova stated. "One usually asks Father Frost to bring something. This time, I will ask him to take someone away," she asserted.

The CNN TV channel earlier reported that Russian authorities have ordered the closing of the Anglo-American School in Moscow as a retaliatory measure after Washington imposed new sanctions on Russia.

Source: TASS