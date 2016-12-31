More than 40 flights cancelled, 29 delayed at Moscow airports

More than 40 flights have been cancelled and another 29 delayed at the Moscow airports, the Yandex portal reported on Dec. 31.

As of 11a.m., the Domodedovo airport reported 11 cancelled flights and 17 delayed. In Sheremetyevo - 12 flights are delayed, and 35 are cancelled. All flights are reported to be served at Vnukovo.

Reasons for cancellations are not available.

The Russian meteorology service forecasted for Saturday overcast weather with light snow and temperatures up to plus 2 degrees during the day.

Source: Tass