Medvedev highlights importance of joint war on terror to Turkish PM

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim highlighted the importance of joint fight against terrorism in a phone conversation on Jan. 1, a statement posted on the website of the Russian cabinet of ministers said.

"Dmitry Medvedev expressed condolences over the terrorist attack in Istanbul. The heads of government of Russia and Turkey stressed the importance of joint fight against the threats of international terrorism," the statement said.

Besides, the prime ministers also discussed the upcoming bilateral contacts.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, were killed when a gunman opened fire in Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district during New Year’s celebrations. Among those killed are the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel, Turkish Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said. A total of 65 people have been hospitalized and four of them are in critical condition, Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag said.

CCTV footage shows the assailant wore a Santa Claus hat. The terrorist managed to run away and an operation to detain him is ongoing.

Source: Tass

