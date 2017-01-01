No Russian citizens die in Istanbul nightclub attack

At least 15 foreign nationals have died in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey's interior minister said.

UPD on Jan. 2: A Russian woman is among the victims. Russia’s embassy said her name was Nurana Gasanova. Read more here>>>

According to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, 21 victims have already been identified, 15 of 16 victims are foreign citizens. A total of 69 people have been hospitalized after the attack.

The minister added that the search for the attacker was underway.

As reported earlier, a gunman attacked the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul where some 700-800 revelers were attending a New Year party. At least 35 people were killed, Governor Vasip Sahin said.

There have been no reports of Russians being killed or wounded in the deadly shooting, a source at the Russian consulate-general told TASS.

