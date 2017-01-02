Novatek reduces gas production by 2.2.% in 2016

Russia’s Novatek company reduced natural gas production by 2.2% to 67.8 bln cubic meters in 2016 on a year-on-year basis, according to data provided by the Central Control Administration of the Fuel and Energy Complex.

In December, the company reduced gas production by 11.6% to 5.4 bln cubic meters.

Meanwhile, Rosneft increased natural gas production by 6.8% to 66.36 bln cubic meters, Gazprom Neft - by 5.5% to 32.14 bln cubic meters, while Lukoil reduced gas production by 2.3% to 18.4 bln cubic meters during this period.

Source: Tass