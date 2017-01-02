Putin congratulates choreographer Yuri Grigorovich on his 90th birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated world-acclaimed Russian choreographer, Yuri Grigorovich, on his 90th birthday.

"You are rightly considered an outstanding representative of the famous Russian ballet, a true Master and Creator. During your long and brilliant career, you created true choreographic masterpieces writing bright and unforgettable pages in the history of the Bolshoi Theater, in the chronicles of national and world culture," Putin noted in his message of congratulations posted on the Kremlin’s website.

The Russian president wished the legendary choreographer good health, inspiration and the best of everything.

