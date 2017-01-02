Russian woman is among victims of terrorist attack in Istanbul night club

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the in the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club in Istanbul. A Russian woman is among the victims. Russia’s embassy said her name was Nurana Gasanova.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the night club shooting, Reuters reported earlier.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.

Eight people suspected in the attack have been detained by Turkish police, CNN Turk TV channel reported on Jan. 2.

Source: Tass

