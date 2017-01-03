Russia Beyond The Headlines

Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack - agency

January 3, 2017 TASS

A 28-year old Kyrgyz national is suspected of the New Year eve’s terrorist attack at Reina night club in Istanbul, EFE news agency reported on Jan. 3.

Lakhe Mashrapov arrived in Turkey from Syria with his wife and two sons in November 2016, the agency said.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on Monday claimed responsibility for the night club shooting.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.

