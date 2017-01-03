Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017

Russia’s third Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov that was to be commissioned at the end of 2016 will continue state trials this year, Roman Martov, a spokesman for the Russian Baltic Fleet, said on Jan. 2017.

"State trials of Russia’s advanced Admiral Makarov frigate will begin at the Baltic Fleet ranges immediately after the New Year and Christmas holidays," he said. "During the state trials, the ship’s performance index, the work of the main power unit, ship systems and devices will be checked."

According to Martov, special attention will be paid to the work of the power unit, steering control system, communications, detection and navigation equipment and anchor handling equipment. The ship’s speed and maneuvering capabilities, its armament and aircraft system will be tested as well.

The Admiral Makarov is the third Project 11356 vessel. Earlier reports said that the frigate was due to be transferred to the Russian Navy before the end of 2016.The two other warships, the Admiral Grigorovich and the Admiral Essen, were commissioned on March 11 and June 7, 2016, respectively.

The Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on February 29, 2012, and floated out on September 2, 2015. The warships of this class have a displacement of about 4,000 tons, a speed of 30 knots and sea endurance of 30 days. These frigates are armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, the Shtil-1 self-defense missile system, the A-190 100mm artillery gun, antiaircraft artillery, a rocket launcher, torpedoes and can also carry a Kamov Ka-27 or Ka-31 deck-based helicopter.