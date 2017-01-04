Identity of Istanbul nightclub attacker established

The identity of the person who carried out a terrorist attack at Reina nightclub in Istanbul during the New Year’s celebrations has been established, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Jan. 4.

"The identity of the person who carried out a terrorist attack in Istanbul has been established," the Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Turkish police had detained another five persons in Izmir on suspicion of their complicity in organizing the terror attack on Reina nightclub in Istanbul.

At least 39 people, including 16 foreign nationals, were killed in the attack. A Russian woman is among the victims.

The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) on Monday claimed responsibility for the nightclub massacre.

Among those killed are also the citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya and Israel.