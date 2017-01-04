New radar facility enters service on Russian Arctic Island

A new air-route radar complex, Sopka-2, has entered service on Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean in northeast Russia, spokesman for Russia’s Eastern Military District Colonel Alexander Gordeyev said on Jan. 4.

"The basic task of the new complex is to receive, generalize and analyze information on the air situation in the Arctic zone. Thanks to its high resolution capacity, it is capable of identifying individual aerial targets flying as part of a group," the spokesman said.

Sopka-2 is equipped with a protective antenna cupola and is capable of operating in any weather conditions, in particular, at winds of up to 40 meters per second and temperatures of up to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Sopka-2 is designated for use as a source of radar data for air traffic control systems and air space control. The radar detects aerial objects, measures the range, the azimuth and the angle of the place (altitude) of targets and identifies the state affiliation of aircraft.