Russian historical blockbuster Viking collects $12 mln in first week

Russian historical blockbuster ‘Viking’ has collected 735 mln rubles (over $12 mln) in the first week after its release, the film’s producers, Konstantin Ernst and Anatoly Maksimov, told TASS on Jan. 4.

"We are happy that a Russian movie is winning the ‘New Year film battle’ for the first time in many years. We have already got 735 mln rubles," Ernst said.

‘Viking’ starring Danila Kozlovsky tells the story of Prince Vladimir the Great who converted Russia to Christianity in 988. The film was released on December 29.

The film’s production took seven years and "was very costly," Ernst said.

"We wanted to make a film rival with Hollywood. And we happy that many viewers appreciated this," he added.

Meanwhile, Maksimov said ‘Viking’ is not just a historical blockbuster.

"It’s about all of us, about the rules of life that we choose and how our personal choice becomes part of our common history," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin who saw the film last week said ‘Viking’ is "certainly interesting". "I’ll watch it once again with pleasure," he said.