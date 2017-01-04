Russia’s Kamaz-Master team budget grows to $10 mln in 2017

The budget of Russia’s Kamaz-Master team that participates in annual Dakar rallies has increased to about $10 million in 2017, Kamaz truck producer CEO Sergei Kogogin told TASS on Jan. 4.

"We have sorted out things with the team’s budget. Kamaz has increased financing for 2017 and additional sponsors have come," Kogogin said.

"The budget has increased compared with 2016 and become sufficient for the team’s maintenance and its development. This is about $10 million," the Kamaz CEO said.

"Sponsors have not remained indifferent. All have come to show understanding for the current economic situation. The figures have grown a little and our sponsors are not only advertising themselves but are also showing respect for the team, its leadership, history and what has been done," he said.

After two stages of the Dakar 2017 Rally, the Kamaz-Master crews are holding the second, ninth, 15th and 18th places.