Some 1,500 travelers stuck at Kaliningrad airport after plane incident

January 4, 2017 TASS

About 1,500 travelers are stuck at the airport in the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after a passenger jet operated by the national carrier Aeroflot skidded off a runway, a spokesman for Khrabrovo airport told TASS on Jan. 4.

"Nine flights are being delayed as the airport is closed at least until 6 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT)," the spokesman said. "About 1,500 people can be waiting at the airport."

He said all of them had been served food and drinks.

Aeroflot’s Airbus A-320 en route from Moscow overshot the runway by five meters after landing at Khrabrovo airport in a snowstorm on Tuesday night. The airport has been closed after the incident.

The plane carried 167 passengers and five crew members. No one was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

A source at Khrabrovo told TASS earlier that the airport had no special equipment to remove the plane from the runway.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into the incident.

