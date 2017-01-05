CIA: it is critically important for U.S., Russia to improve relations

It is critically important for global stability for the United States and Russia to improve their relationship, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan said.

John Brennan said he stood for overcoming the current period of high tensions in relationships between Russia and the United States.

He also said that in his opinion there were no grounds to speak about a new Cold War.

‘Well, I certainly hope not," Brennan said in an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff in reply to the question about whether the U.S. was facing a new cold war with Russia.

"And I certainly hope that, looking out over the next several years, the relationship between Moscow and Washington improves, because it is critically important for global stability for the United States and Russia to have a better relationship, absolutely, and so I fully endorse that," Brennan said.

