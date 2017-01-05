Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russian female biathlete Avvakumova receives South Korean citizenship

January 5, 2017 TASS
Now the athlete will represent South Korea at international events.

Russian female biathlete Yekaterina Avvakumova has received South Korean citizenship and will perform for South Korea at international competitions, the Charity Fund of Assistance to Sports Development named after Merited USSR Coach Buchin said on its website on Jan. 5.

It was reported earlier that 26-year-old Avvakumova and Russian biathlete Timofei Lapshin were interested in getting South Korean citizenship.

"Official information has come that Yekaterina has managed to settle all necessary matters and now the athlete will represent South Korea at international events. We wish her fruitful training and successful performances," the statement said.

Avvakumova finished second in the pursuit race at the 2015 Universiade and won silver in the mass start at the Russian Biathlon Championship in 2016.

First published by tass.com

