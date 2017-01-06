Admiral Kuznetsov naval group to begin moving from Mediterranean

Russia's aircraft carrier naval group spearheaded by the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier will begin on Jan. 6 moving from the Mediterranean to Severomorsk in Russia's northern Murmansk region, Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said.

"I would like to thank the staff of the aircraft carrier group for the success in implementing its tasks. I order the senior officer of the mission Vice-Admiral Viktor Sokolov to begin relocating the group today and move to the main fleet base of Severomorsk as per the plan approved earlier," he said.

Gerasimov added that Russia's Defense Ministry is reducing military presence in Syria in accordance with the decision made by Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Commander of Russia’s Group of Forces in Syria Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov said the aircraft carrier naval group completed its tasks and it is ready for further operations.