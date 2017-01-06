Russia Beyond The Headlines

AliExpress suspends delivery of goods to Russia

January 6, 2017 TASS

Chinese online retailer AliExpress temporarily suspended express delivery of goods to Russia through Russian logistics company SPSR due to problems with customs clearance at the border, according to the letter from AliExpress received by sellers that use the Internet platform.

According to the letter, due to a failure in the system of clearance of commercial express shipments by the Russian Federal Customs Service, it is currently impossible to properly clear items shipped to Russia. This, however, did not affect the parcels sent by mail. "Starting today, the platform temporarily will not render services for commercial express delivery", suspends the option for sending goods via SPSR shipping to Russia until commercial express shipments system is restored.

AliExpress requested sellers to cancel the orders that were formed but yet sent to go to Russia via SPSR, and negotiate other delivery methods with buyers.

-

Multimedia

Russia: more than you’ve expected_photo_3

Russia: more than you’ve expected

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
Cats' Republic View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook