AliExpress suspends delivery of goods to Russia

Chinese online retailer AliExpress temporarily suspended express delivery of goods to Russia through Russian logistics company SPSR due to problems with customs clearance at the border, according to the letter from AliExpress received by sellers that use the Internet platform.

According to the letter, due to a failure in the system of clearance of commercial express shipments by the Russian Federal Customs Service, it is currently impossible to properly clear items shipped to Russia. This, however, did not affect the parcels sent by mail. "Starting today, the platform temporarily will not render services for commercial express delivery", suspends the option for sending goods via SPSR shipping to Russia until commercial express shipments system is restored.

AliExpress requested sellers to cancel the orders that were formed but yet sent to go to Russia via SPSR, and negotiate other delivery methods with buyers.

