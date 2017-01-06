Moscow to build 15 new metro stations, 30 km of underground ways in 2017

The Moscow authorities will open 15 new metro stations for passengers and put into operation no less than 30 kilometers of underground metro ways in 2017, Moscow Deputy Mayor for City Planning and Construction Marat Khusnullin said on Jan. 6.

"This year, a record will be set by the length of underground metro ways that have been built and the number stations that have been commissioned: about 30 km of ways and 15 new stations will appear in the city. Metro construction works started already on January 2," the deputy mayor said.

"Now the metro construction potential is being utilized by approximately 70 percent. We are holding negotiations with contractors on increasing the number of workers at underground construction sites by another 10,000 people," Khusnullin said.

This year, stations of the Kalininsko-Solntsevskaya Line will be put into operation along with stations of the so-called second transfer contour, the deputy mayor said.