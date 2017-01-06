Russia’s aircraft carrier naval group accomplished missions in Syria

The tasks of Russia’s aircraft carrier naval group in Syria have been accomplished, Commander of Russia’s Group of Forces in Syria Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov said on Jan. 6.

"The tasks assigned to the aircraft carrier naval task force have been accomplished," the general said.

The aircraft carrier’s naval group’s warships and vessels are fully provided with all material supplies and are technically fit, he said.

"The Northern Fleet’s aircraft carrier naval group is ready for further operations," Kartapolov said.