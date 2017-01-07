U.S. intelligence report blames Putin for 'ordering influence campaign’

A declassified version of the intelligence report blames Putin directly for "ordering an influence campaign aimed at the U.S. presidentail elections." Source: Kremlin.ru

The two intelligence agencies, CIA and FBI, say to have "high confidence" in the report's conclusion that "the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavourably to him." In contrast to the CIA and FBI, the NSA is said to have only "moderate confidence" in this particular conclusion.

Election results are not questioned, however, as the report focused on the allegded inflence campaign and not the results fabrication.

The report reflects conclusions that were voiced by the White House with reference to the U.S. intelligence community on several occasions in the past. Russia has more than once dismissed at the highest levels all speculations about its alleged intervention in the election processes in the U.S.

The U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continiously questioned the charges before. After the briefing on the report Trump accused the Democratic National Committee of negligence in a Twitter post.

Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place.The Republican National Committee had strong defense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

Source: TASS