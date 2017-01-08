Almost minus 35C frosts registered in Moscow region

"The minimal temperature in Moscow was registered at minus 28.5C (-19.3F)." Source: Varvara Malysheva

The air temperature in Klin, 85 kilometers northwest of Moscow, went down to minus 35.9 degrees Celsius (-32.6F) night to Jan. 8, the national weather service said.

"It is the lowest temperature in the Moscow region for this day - the frost in Dmitrov and Volokolamsk (northwest of Moscow) was minus 33.2 degrees (-27.7F)," the service said. "The minimal temperature in Moscow was registered at minus 28.5C (-19.3F)."

For the time being, the coldest night this year has been on the Orthodox Christmas night - minus 29.9C (-21.8F).

Weather specialists forecast milder frosts on the coming days. As yet, the temperatures still remain 12-15 degrees Celsius lower the climate norm.

Source: TASS