Russia Beyond The Headlines

Almost minus 35C frosts registered in Moscow region

January 8, 2017 TASS
Warm human breath in hard frost also works wonders! Eyebrows, eyelashes, and hair all frost over — make sure to shake off those icicles in time.
"The minimal temperature in Moscow was registered at minus 28.5C (-19.3F)." Source: Varvara Malysheva

The air temperature in Klin, 85 kilometers northwest of Moscow, went down to minus 35.9 degrees Celsius (-32.6F) night to Jan. 8, the national weather service said.

"It is the lowest temperature in the Moscow region for this day - the frost in Dmitrov and Volokolamsk (northwest of Moscow) was minus 33.2 degrees (-27.7F)," the service said. "The minimal temperature in Moscow was registered at minus 28.5C (-19.3F)."

For the time being, the coldest night this year has been on the Orthodox Christmas night - minus 29.9C (-21.8F).

Weather specialists forecast milder frosts on the coming days. As yet, the temperatures still remain 12-15 degrees Celsius lower the climate norm.

Source: TASS

 

Multimedia

Russia: more than you’ve expected_photo_3

Russia: more than you’ve expected

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
Christmas Eve View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook