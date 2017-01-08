Putin offers condolences to Netanyahu over terrorist attack in Jerusalem

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, the Kremlin press service said on Jan. 8.

"President Putin conveyed the words of condolences to the families of those killed in the terrorist attack and wished the soonest recovery to those injured," the press service said.

According to earlier reports, four people were killed and 13 more were injured in Jerusalem as a truck rammed passersby. According to The Jerusalem Post, the truck rammed a group of young people who were getting off a bus. Israel’s law enforcers said that the truck driver, a resident of East Jerusalem, was shot dead. The police said it was a terrorist attack. According to Netanyahu, the man has links with the terrorist group Islamic State.

The Russian embassy in Israel said there were no Russian nationals among those killed anf injured.

Source: TASS