Sergey Ultyugov wins Tour de Ski race

Sergey Ustyugov of Russia has won the Tour de Ski race that ended in Italy’s Val di Fiemme on Jan. 8.

He finished first in men’s 9 km pursuit in 30 minutes and 27.7 seconds. Martin Sundby of Norway finished second (+1 minute and 2.9 seconds), and Dario Cologna of Switzerland was third (+1 minute and 19.1 seconds).

Another Russian skier Alexander Bessmertnykh was 13th (+5 minutes and 14.1 seconds), Andrei Larkov was 22nd (+8 minutes and 02.3 seconds), Andrei Melnichenko was 27th (+10 minutes and 01.1 seconds), Petr Sedov was 29th (+10 minutes and 14.8 seconds) and Emil Vokuyev was 36th (+12 minutes and 18 seconds).

Ustyugov won five out of the six previous Tour de Ski stages, thus having set a record in men’s events. He finished second at the sixth stage.

Ustyugov is the second Russian skier to win the Tour de Ski race. In 2013, the winner was Alexander Legkov, the Olympic champion of the Sochi Games.

The Tour de Ski (TdS) is a cross-country skiing event held annually since the 2006-2007 season in Central Europe, modeled on the Tour de France of cycling. Each Tour de Ski has consisted of six to nine stages, held between late December and early January in the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

