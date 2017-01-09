Russia Beyond The Headlines

Moscow strongly condemns Jerusalem attack

January 9, 2017 TASS

Moscow strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out in Jerusalem on Jan. 8, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Jan. 8, a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of military servicemen and civilians near the Armon Hanatziv Promenade killing four people and causing wounds to 17 others. The attacker, who turned out to be a resident of East Jerusalem, was shot dead.

"We strongly condemn this terror attack, no matter what was the reason for it," the Russian foreign ministry’s statement reads. "This kind of violence heightens tensions concerning the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and disrupts the world community’s attempts aimed at ensuring sustainable peace talks."

Source: TASS

Multimedia

Russia: more than you’ve expected_photo_3

Russia: more than you’ve expected

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
Christmas Eve View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook