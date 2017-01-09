Moscow strongly condemns Jerusalem attack

Moscow strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out in Jerusalem on Jan. 8, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Jan. 8, a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of military servicemen and civilians near the Armon Hanatziv Promenade killing four people and causing wounds to 17 others. The attacker, who turned out to be a resident of East Jerusalem, was shot dead.

"We strongly condemn this terror attack, no matter what was the reason for it," the Russian foreign ministry’s statement reads. "This kind of violence heightens tensions concerning the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and disrupts the world community’s attempts aimed at ensuring sustainable peace talks."

Source: TASS