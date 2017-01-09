Russian company delivers rocket test monitoring stations to Vietnam

Four Sazhen-TA mobile stations intended for visual measurements during rocket armament tests were supplied and deployed in Vietnam by Russia’s NPK Precision Instrument-Making Systems, the company said on Jan. 9.

"Startup work was completed and four video theodolite posts 14Sh27 [Sazhen-TA mobile optical-electronic system] were put into service," the company said on its website.

Russian specialists also trained Vietnam’s counterparts in equipment handling and participated in launches of observation targets.

Sazhen-TA mobile system for outer trajectory measurements provides for measurements of the range and angular coordinates of targets in visible and IR bands and for recording of target flight phases.

