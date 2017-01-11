Russia gets no complaints from U.S. over planes’ risky encounters in Syria

Russian pilots systematically reminded U.S. and other pilots of the coalition they were not alone or invisible in the sky over Syria, says Russian Defense Ministry spokesman. Source: Marina Lystseva/TASS

The Russian Defense Ministry has received no official protests from the United States over any incidents that might be described in "dangerous encounters" terms of Russian fighters with U.S. Air Force planes in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Jan. 11.

Konashenkov was commenting on recent claims by the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Brigadier General Charles Corcoran, about some "dangerous encounters" with Russian planes reported by U.S. pilots.

"Neither General Corcoran himself, nor the spokespersons for his superiors in the Pentagon have been heard voice any such complaints during regular video linkups with the Russian Defense Ministry regarding the observance of the memorandum on the prevention of incidents in the sky over Syria," Konashenkov said.

He pointed out that Russian pilots systematically reminded U.S. and other pilots of the coalition they were not alone or invisible in the sky over Syria.

"In doing so our pilots act very professionally and observe all safety requirements," Konashenkov said.

Source: TASS

