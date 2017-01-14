Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia's Kamaz-Master team wins trucks Dakar race

January 14, 2017 TASS
The team wins 14th victory in Dakar rally-marathons.

A crew of the Russian Kamaz-Master team led by Eduard Nikolayev won the trucks Dakar rally-marathon on Jan. 14.

For Nikolayev, 32, this is the second Dakar victory after 2013. The team wins 14th victory in rally-marathons.

The Dakar rally is staged this year in Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia and ends on January 14 in Buenos Aires.

First published by tass.com

