Russia's Kamaz-Master team wins trucks Dakar race
January 14, 2017
The team wins 14th victory in Dakar rally-marathons.
A crew of the Russian Kamaz-Master team led by Eduard Nikolayev won the trucks Dakar rally-marathon on Jan. 14.
For Nikolayev, 32, this is the second Dakar victory after 2013. The team wins 14th victory in rally-marathons.
The Dakar rally is staged this year in Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia and ends on January 14 in Buenos Aires.
