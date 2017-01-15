Russian embassy in UK denies info that Putin to meet Trump in Reykjavik

A diplomatic source at the Russian embassy in the UK disavowed the information published on Jan. 15 in the UK’s Sunday Times announcing the desire of the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to have a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Reykjavik.

"This is nonsense, an attempt of the UK to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency, which they are most likely to be doing to the last moment," the diplomat said in response to a request from TASS to comment on the publication.

"Trump and his team have told British officials that their first foreign trip will be a meeting with the Russian leader, with the Icelandic capital in pole position to host the superpower talks as it did three decades ago."

The newspaper wrote Trump would begin working on a deal on nuclear arms limitation, adding Moscow intends to agree for the summit.

Bloomberg reported earlier Trump’s team disclaimed the information about the summit.

Donald Trump’s inauguration is due on Jan. 20.

Source: Tass