Russia's Security Council hopes for progress in Russia-U.S. cooperation

January 15, 2017 TASS

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev hopes for progress in cooperation between Russia and the U.S. in fighting terrorism in 2017.

"Unfortunately, the Barack Obama administration used to be talking more than cooperating with us (in fighting terrorism)," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, which will be published on Jan. 16. "In the end, this has negated effectiveness of counter-terrorist cooperation with the U.S."

"We hope, however, that in 2017 we shall manage to establish constructive contacts with the U.S. counterparts," he added.

He continued by saying still remains of high demand promotion of President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to form up a wide international anti-terrorist coalition of global coverage. By now, the Security Council’s secretary said, the UN Security Council has boosted its work, and "Russia favored adoption of major resolutions, aimed at fighting ISIS (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) and other terrorist organizations as well as at fighting financing of terrorism."

At the same time, he said Russia has information about cooperation between certain countries and terrorists. "Nowadays, we come to possess more and more confirmations of cooperation with terrorists of certain countries as well as influential foreign or even transnational companies," he said. "We are speaking here about buying oil and other raw materials from terrorists, about paying to them cash rewards for permissions to produce and transport goods across the territories they control."

"Nipping this practice is the task of absolutely all countries, which are claiming they are fighting terrorism," he added. 

Patrushev has also said that Russia’s Security Council will be ready to cooperate with partners from the United States if they demonstrate interest in such relations.

"I think certain possibilities for constructive cooperation with the United States will present themselves in such areas as counter-terrorism efforts, information security and in a number of other spheres," he said. "In case the Donald Trump administration is interested, we will be ready to resume full-format consultations with U.S. partners of the Russian Security Council." 

Source: Tass

