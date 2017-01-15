Russia’s Pavlichenko wins luge World Cup in Latvia

Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko has won the World Cup in Latvia’s Sigulda with the result of 1 minute 35.715 seconds.

Russia’s Roman Repilov was the second, and the third position is taken by Austria’s Wolfgang Kundl.

In the first attempt Pavlichenko made a new record of the track - 47.837 seconds.

Meanwhile Russian luger Tatiana Ivanov was the first in sprint at the World Cup stage in Sigulda with the result of 30.692 seconds. Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger was the second (30.904), and Russia’s Viktoria Demchenko took the third position (30.907).

The world championship will take place in Austria’s Innsbruck on Jan. 27-29.

Source: Tass