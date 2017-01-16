Funeral ceremony for 47 victims of Tu-154 crash held near Moscow

The plane was carrying nearly three dozen members of the Alexandrov Ensemble as well as charity activist Elizaveta Glinka and nine Russian reporters. Source: Andrei Lubimov / Moskva Agency

The funerals for 47 victims of the Tu-154 aircraft crash have been held on Jan. 16 in the Federal military memorial cemetery in Mytishchi near Moscow.

In late 2016, Oksana Badrutdinova, aid to Anton Gubankov, who had also died in the crash, was buried in this cemetery.

Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov, members of the cabinet, the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and the State Duma (lower house) as well as family members, friends and colleagues of the departed attended the funerals.

The Tu-154 aircraft, en route to Syria, crashed shortly after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Dec. 25, 2016. There were 92 people on board the aircraft, including eight crew members and 84 passengers that lost their lives in the plane disaster. The plane was carrying nearly three dozen members of the Alexandrov Ensemble as well as charity activist Elizaveta Glinka and nine Russian reporters.

Source: Tass