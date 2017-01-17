Arctic Skills competition presentation due at forum in Salekhard

The Arctic Skills competition will be presented at the III Arctic International Educational Forum, due in Salekhard in late February, the education department of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said on Jan. 17.

"The presentation will feature experience of first Arctic Skills international competitions, organized in Norway in 2016," the department said. "The forum participants will discuss expanding the geography of participating countries and adding skills, which are typical for the North’s indigenous peoples and which are necessary for working in the Arctic area, like, for example, reindeer herder."

The forum will offer discussions on problems of professional growth in the economic development in the Arctic area with the local ethnic and cultural specifics.

"About 350 delegates are expected in Salekhard, including representatives of the Netherlands’ Fryske Academy, Finland’s Arctic Centre at the University of Lapland, Norway’s Stavanger Offshore Technical College, and a delegation of the Russian Ministry of Education and Sciences."

The Arctic Skills’ first competitions were in Norway in May 2016, featuring representatives of Norway, Russia (Murmansk) and Finland. The second championship is planned for April in Murmansk, where Sweden wants to send its team, too.

Source: Tass