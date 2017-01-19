Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia invited U.S. to join talks on Syria in Astana

January 19, 2017 TASS
lavrov
Sergei Lavrov. Source: Flickr / MFA Russia

Russia has invited the United States to take part in the talks on the Syrian crisis in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Jan. 18.

"We have already invited [them]," Lavrov told reporters.

Astana will host the talks on Syria on Jan. 23. They will focus on issues of maintaining ceasefire throughout the country, humanitarian assistance and prisoners’ release. Plans to hold consultations in Astana were announced after a meeting between Russia’s, Turkey’s and Iran’s foreign ministers in Moscow in December 2016.

Source: Tass

