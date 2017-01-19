Russian detained in Spain upon U.S. request receives consular support

Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov, who has been detained by Spain’s authorities upon the U.S. request, is being provided with consular assistance, and Moscow is carefully monitoring the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Konstantin Dolgov, told TASS.

Russia’s consulate-general in Barcelona was notified that Lisov was detained on Jan. 13. He is accused by the U.S. of fraud "with the use of electronic means," the diplomat said. The Russian citizen is now in a pre-trial detention center in Barcelona.

"Our citizen is receiving all the necessary consular support. The Russian Embassy in Madrid and the consulate-general in Barcelona are doing everything necessary to ensure that the legal rights of the Russian citizen are respected," Dolgov said. "We are carefully monitoring the situation."

The Russian citizen has been provided with a free lawyer. "Our consulate-general is in contact with him and a consular member visited him. Our citizen has no complaint about his conditions now," he said.