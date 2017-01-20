Kremlin: Syrian army keeps plans to liberate Palmyra from ISIS terrorists

Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group have destroyed the facade of the Roman Theater and the Tetrapylon architectural complex in Palmyra. Source: Mil.ru

The Syrian army is not abandoning plans to liberate Palmyra from terrorists of the Islamic State terrorist organization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Jan. 20.

"As far as we know, the Syrian military is not abandoning plans to liberate this town and also other towns from terrorists," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to answer a question about whether Russia would assist the Syrian government forces in liberating Palmyra, readdressing this question to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The Kremlin spokesman added that "the Russian military is continuing to assist Syrians in their struggle against terrorists."

The destroying of the Roman Theater in Palmyra by militants of the Islamic State is a tragic loss of the world cultural heritage, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"What is happening is a real tragedy from the viewpoint of the loss of the world cultural and historical heritage and the terrorists’ barbaric actions are continuing," Peskov said.

Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group have destroyed the facade of the Roman Theater and the Tetrapylon architectural complex in Palmyra. It is not known yet how much architectural monuments have been damaged by the vandals.

