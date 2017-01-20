Moscow agrees with Trump struggle against Islamic State is priority

"Donald Trump in his election speeches and after his election - has said more than once that the struggle against the Islamic State as the main terrorist threat to the whole of humanity will be his priority in the international scene." Source: Reuters

Russia agrees with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in that the struggle against the terrorist organization Islamic State is a priority and it hopes for effective international cooperation on the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Jan. 20.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin back eighteen months ago called for brushing aside double standards and everything else that hinders concerted efforts in the struggle against terrorism and for creating a genuinely universal anti-terrorist front," Lavrov said. "To our great regret, at the cost of more terrorist attacks - barbaric, treacherous and cowardly - greater understanding has been achieved that this must be done."

"Donald Trump in his election speeches and after his election - has said more than once that the struggle against the Islamic State as the main terrorist threat to the whole of humanity will be his priority in the international scene. We absolutely agree with this approach and we expect that in the new conditions international cooperation and coordination of efforts by all main players on this anti-terrorist front will be developing far more effectively," Lavrov said.

"The latest events in various counties where the Islamic State commits outrageous terrorist acts should cause the right effect on the participants in negotiations due in Astana (intra-Syrian talks scheduled for Jan. 23), Lavrov said.

Source: Tass