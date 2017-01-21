Russia Beyond The Headlines

Putin to call Trump soon to greet him on taking office

January 21, 2017 TASS
President's press secretary says a meeting will take longer to organize.
Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that in view of the good relations between Moscow and Athens, Russia is willing to offer support to the Greek economy. Source: Reuters
Organization of a meeting between President of Russia and of the U.S. will take months - Peskov.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin soon will make a call to the U.S. President Donald Trump to greet him on taking the office.

"We expect, within a few days President Putin will make a call to President Trump to greet him on taking the office," the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television channel on Jan. 21.

At the same time, organization of a meeting between President of Russia and of the U.S. will take months, not weeks, Peskov said earlier in an interview with BBC, which the television channel broadcasted on Jan. 21.

Source: TASS

Read more: Russian experts ponder Trump's 'Superheroes squad' taking power>>>

