U.S. police release RT reporter detained during protests

January 21, 2017 TASS
Protests broke out in Washington, D.C. amid Trump's inauguration.
Fireworks explode during Trump pre-inaugural rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington
Fireworks explode during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" honoring U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S., Jan. 19, 2017 Source: Reuters

Police in Washington, D.C. have released RT correspondent Alexander Rubinstein who was detained on Jan. 20 while covering protests amid the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, RT’s Alexey Yaroshevsky wrote on his Twitter page.

"Just got news that our reporter @AlexR_DC was set free by DC police," Yaroshevsky said.

Earlier reports said police detained the reporter although he showed his press card.

The participants of a protest, dressed in black, smashed windows of cars and one of the banks. Police used force against them.

Source: TASS

